Nolan Wells Death: Ben Crump to Reveal New Case Developments, Watch Live

Play video content Video: Attorney Ben Crump to Share Case Updates in the Death of Nolan Wells, Watch Live

Ben Crump is set to reveal new developments in the death of Nolan Wells ... joining Nolan's family for a Thursday press conference as their fight for answers continues ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Crump is providing an update on Nolan's case alongside National Urban League president Marc H. Morial, who will voice the organization's support for Nolan's family.

As we reported, Nolan disappeared during a Fourth of July boating trip to Horn Island, Mississippi, and was found dead along the shoreline two days later.

His family says the death investigation has so far produced more questions than answers.

Nolan's family commissioned an independent autopsy, which found a large area of red discoloration in the soft tissue at the back of his head.

Mississippi has not released findings from the state's autopsy.

Play video content Video: Independent Autopsy Finds Possible Head Injury in Nolan Wells Case NAACP

The preliminary findings from the independent autopsy listed his cause and manner of death as undetermined pending further investigation.

The second autopsy did not have all of Nolan's organs.

Crump later told TMZ ... Nolan's throat, lungs and photos from the original autopsy could help answer some of the biggest questions surrounding his death -- including whether he was conscious when he entered the water.

Crump is also being joined by the families of Daniel Erving and Tyler Smith, two other 18-year-old Black men whose deaths occurred within three months of Nolan's.

Erving's death in a Texas lake was ruled an accidental drowning, while police called Smith's fatal Kentucky shooting accidental and self-inflicted -- an account his family disputes.