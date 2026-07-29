Marjorie Taylor Greene Ties the Knot With Brian Glenn in Las Vegas

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now officially off the market ... because she just got hitched to her fiancé Brian Glenn in Las Vegas!

That's right ... the former Georgia congresswoman tied the knot with Glenn in Sin City on Tuesday -- and we got photos of the newlyweds wearing their wedding gown and tux.

Check 'em out ... Marjorie and Brian look happier than clams as they stroll -- hand-in-hand -- through the famed Bellagio Hotel to hit the craps table.

We're told a cameraman was following them and filming their every move. Our sources say a bunch of kids were also tagging along with the lovebirds and watching Marjorie play craps for about 10 minutes before the group left.

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Clark County online records confirm that Marjorie and Brian applied for a marriage license on July 24, 2026. In December 2025, Marjorie and Brian got engaged, with Marjorie writing on X, "Happily Ever After."

As you know, Marjorie was the Republican lawmaker for Georgia's 14th congressional district, but she resigned from Congress in January 2026 after a bitter fight with President Trump and her frustrations with fellow legislators in the House. Brian recently left his job at the conservative network "Real America’s Voice."

The two were previously married and met while they were both getting divorced from their spouses in 2022, according to The Washington Post.