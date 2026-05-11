Marjorie Taylor Greene Dumps Georgia Home for $1.1M After House Resignation

Marjorie Taylor Greene is parting ways with more than just Congress ... because the former firebrand lawmaker has officially sold her sprawling Georgia estate amid a major personal and political reset.

According to records, obtained by TMZ, the ex-U.S. Representative sold her Rome, GA property for $1.1M on March 19. The sale comes after MTG made headlines resigning from Congress following a public fallout with President Donald Trump and Republican leadership.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Greene and her fiancé Brian Glenn are in the process of buying a new home in Georgia, where MTG has always lived. But for now, she's cashed in on the sprawling estate sitting across more than 10 acres -- enough land to keep political drama at a distance.

And while she's closing one chapter, she’s leaning hard into the next. Greene posted a photo Monday of a peaceful tropical view with two coffee cups from a vacation with Glenn ... captioning it, "I'm so thankful to start the next chapter with @brianglenntv ❤️."

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Despite rumors they had purchased a multimillion-dollar home in Costa Rica, we're told they're currently visiting there on vacation.

Greene and the conservative TV reporter got engaged in late 2025 after a very public relationship that regularly played out at campaign stops, conservative events and on social media. Brian first spotted Marjorie at a rally for Donald Trump back in 2022, and they began dating the following year.