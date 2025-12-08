Marjorie Taylor Greene Clashes With Lesley Stahl Over Political Toxicity

Politics Is Toxic And So Is My '60 Minutes' Interview!!!

Marjorie Taylor Greene got into a heated back-and-forth with "60 Minutes" journalist Lesley Stahl as both accused each other of fueling the current toxic political environment.

The Georgia congresswoman sat down with Stahl for a wide-ranging interview, during which they turned to the subject of Green apologizing on CNN three weeks ago for taking part in the toxic culture.

Greene explained that American politics has become the most toxic it's ever been ... prompting Stahl to say "you contributed to that" and slamming Greene for "insulting people."

Greene hit back, saying Stahl also contributed to the toxicity for being accusatory. The two then argued over accusing each other -- and it gets pretty heated between them before it finally dies down.

At another point in the interview, Greene claimed Trump "directly fueled" death threats after he called her a traitor for breaking with MAGA after years of being a loyalist.