Karmelo Anthony's Parents Speak Out About Guilty Verdict in Murder Trial

Karmelo Anthony's parents don't believe their son got a fair trial ... and they say they're going to keep fighting until justice has been served.

Kala Hayes and Andrew Anthony discussed their son's guilty verdict with Mimi Brown in an emotional interview. Mimi asked the parents point-blank if they thought Karmelo received a fair trial.

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Kala said through her tears ... "Absolutely not."

Karmelo was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the murder of Austin Metcalf, who he stabbed to death last year at a Texas track meet.

Kala said she and the rest of Karmelo's family intend to keep fighting, adding ... "We will not stop fighting for justice for my son." Anthony recalled the trial felt like a "setup."

As you know, there were no Black jurors on the panel. The prosecution had dismissed 2 Black potential jurors ... and the judge overruled the defense's objection to the dismissal.

The prosecution claimed there didn't need to be a diverse jury, since they said the case was "race-neutral."

Play video content Video: Rep. Jasmine Crockett Argues Race Influenced Karmelo Anthony Murder Verdict TMZ.com

However, some people disagree. Rep. Jasmine Crockett believes race definitely played into the divisive verdict.