Karmelo Anthony Trial Hits Snag as Jurors Admit Personal Biases

The biggest battle in Karmelo Anthony's murder trial so far isn't over evidence ... it's over whether jurors can put their personal feelings aside.

During jury selection this week in Collin County, Texas, several potential jurors admitted they would struggle to convict Anthony -- or send him to prison -- because of his age, with one person reportedly telling the court, "He looks like a child."

According to WFAA in Dallas, prosecutors questioned prospective jurors about whether Anthony's race, age, or resemblance to their own children could influence how they view the case. Anthony, now 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of fellow teen Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in April 2025.

One potential juror reportedly said, "I don't think I can make a decision about somebody so young. One mistake, one argument, one conflict, you can't say he's a bad person."

Another prospective juror raised eyebrows after admitting, "I don't know if I feel right putting a brother in jail," when asked about finding a Black defendant guilty of murder.

Prosecutors repeatedly reminded the panel there were no right or wrong answers and encouraged jurors to be candid about any biases that could affect their ability to weigh the evidence.

Play video content Video: Collin County District Attorney Announces Murder Charges Against Karmelo Anthony

The comments highlight the challenge facing both sides in a case that has sparked intense debate online and drawn national attention. Anthony's defense team is expected to argue he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Metcalf during an altercation under a team tent during a rain delay.