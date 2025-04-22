Karmelo Anthony 'Forced To Evacuate' Home Over Harassment ... Reps Say

Reps for Karmelo Anthony -- the high schooler accused of killing Austin Metcalf at a track meet earlier this month -- say he's been "forced to evacuate" his Texas home ... over repeated instances of harassment.

Next Generation Action Network -- which has been helping Anthony in his murder case since his April 2 arrest -- claimed Monday the 17-year-old is now in "an undisclosed location" after he and his family have been the targets of "death threats, continued harassment, and physical intimidation."

In announcing Anthony's move, NGAN officials shared some videos and pictures they say show some of the disturbances the family's had to deal with in the wake of the teen's arrest.

Some of the videos allegedly show pizza delivery drivers showing up at the Anthonys' front door with orders they didn't place.

Another vid, they say, shows a man coming to their door -- before walking away and appearing to snap photos of their house's facade.

NGAN officials also sent around a picture of a Metcalf obituary they claim was recently mailed to the Anthonys' home.

"It is both heartbreaking and infuriating to see the depths of hate and bigotry still alive and well in our society," NGAN president Dominique Alexander said in a statement. "No family should have to live under siege simply because they are demanding their constitutional rights."

"We will not be silent, and we will not back down. We are committed to doing whatever is necessary to protect this family and to ensure that justice is pursued without intimidation or fear."

