H.S. Track Meet Murder Suspect Karmelo Anthony's Bond Reduced From $1M to $250K

Karmelo Anthony -- the teenager charged with the murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf -- had his bond drastically reduced during a court hearing Monday morning ... from $1,000,000 to $250,000.

Mike Howard, Anthony's new attorney, argued the $1 million bond was unnecessary ... as his client has no history of criminal activity.

"Give this young man a chance to get out of jail and be with his family," Howard said.

At the other table, prosecutors argued the $1 million bond should remain in place, saying it's the standard for murder cases in Collin County (TX).

After drastically lowering the bond, Judge Angela Tucker ordered the 17-year-old wear an ankle monitor and be confined to his home, should she bail him out.

A GoFundMe was created last week to help raise money for Anthony's legal fees ... with over $414K already donated.

Anthony has been in custody since the April 2 incident, with Frisco police saying Metcalf was stabbed at the Frisco Independent School District's Kuykendall Stadium following a dispute.

Hunter Metcalf -- twin brother of Austin -- told WFAA that it all stemmed from an argument over a seat.

"We asked him to move," Hunter explained. "He started getting aggressive and talking reckless. And my brother stepped in and said, 'You need to move.' And he's like, 'Make me move.' All the sudden, he grabbed his backpack."

Andrew Anthony -- Karmelo's father -- told the New York Post that his son was not the aggressor in the ordeal ... and that Metcalf and his friends were the ones who escalated the situation.

"Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son," Karmelo's father said. "But he's not what they're making him out to be."