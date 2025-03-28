Mom Arrested After Stabbing Son to Death Following Disneyland Trip, Video

Play video content Santa Ana Police Department

Chilling body cam video shows the arrest of a mother who police say called 911 on herself after she allegedly stabbed her 11-year-old son to death during a stay at a Santa Ana, California motel for a trip to Disneyland.

Check out the clip ... Saritha Ramaraju, 48, calmly approaches officers -- who have their guns drawn -- while holding a phone to her ear. As she's cuffed, an officer can be heard announcing there's "blood on her hands."

She confirms to Santa Ana cops during the March 19 arrest, around 9 AM, that her son is the only one in their room at the La Quinta Inn ... and they go to check on him. Police say he was found dead with apparent stab wounds, reportedly surrounded by Disneyland souvenirs. A large kitchen knife purchased the day prior was reportedly also found at the scene.

Police say he was dead for several hours before his mother called them. Ramaraju told officers she consumed pills to end her own life after taking her son's.

It's unclear why Ramaraju allegedly decided to kill her boy. They had reportedly just wrapped up a three-day trip to Disneyland, and she was due to return him to his father, whom she divorced in 2018, that day, police say.

She was hospitalized, and after her release, Ramaraju was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon, as well as child endangerment, torture, and aggravated mayhem.