Former Duke Football Player Confesses to Murdering Charlotte Realtor, Officials Say

Former Duke football player Brandon Braxton was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the July 2024 death of a North Carolina real estate agent -- with investigators saying he owned up to committing the crime.

Braxton was charged last Thursday with the murder of Charlotte-based realtor Whitney Hurd -- eight months after she was found dead inside her townhome.

According to the New York Post, the former wide receiver confessed to the act while being held at the sheriff's department after being arrested for trespassing -- one of his seven arrests following the murder.

"I killed Whitney Hurd," Braxton allegedly said to the Mecklenburg Sheriff's Office, according to an arrest affidavit viewed by the outlet.

Hurd went missing back in July 2024. Three days later, she was found dead inside her home from multiple stab wounds ... and was wrapped in bedding.

33-year-old Braxton became a person of interest after his fingerprints were found around her home and her car.

Beyond the first-degree murder charge ... he was also busted for robbery with a dangerous weapon -- officials say he stole Hurd's BMW X3 and phone.

Braxton and Hurd were said to be friends in high school ... but lost touch over the years. Before the killing, officials say he would show up at her house -- and one night he fell asleep in her driveway.

In 43 games for the Blue Devils, Braxton caught 93 passes for 893 yards and three touchdowns. He also played defense, racking up 51 tackles.