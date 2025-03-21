OnlyFans Model Charged With Murder Maintained Motherly Image Online

An OnlyFans model charged with killing a man during BDSM roleplay apparently kept up dueling appearances online ... on one account she appeared to be a regular doting mother and on the other, she was a kinky fetishist.

Michaela Rylaarsdam -- an adult entertainer, wife, and mother of three -- has been charged with murder ... authorities in California say she fatally suffocated a man who hired her to come to his Escondido home and perform BDSM acts for $11,000.

Rylaarsdam had a public Instagram up until news of her February arrest broke, and on her page, she proudly showed off her husband, Brandon Rylaarsdam, and their three kids with innocent posts ... which starkly contrasts with her other online presence, where she seems to have marketed herself as a seasoned sex worker.

She went by Asshley SinCal on OnlyFans, TikTok and X ... and cops say she sat by and filmed content with a vibrator while her alleged victim, Michael Dale, suffocated to death with a plastic bag, Saran Wrap, and duct tape sealed around his head.

Cops say Dale found Rylaarsdam on a website where escorts advertise services, and paid her more than $11,000 to come to his home in April 2023 for a BDSM session.

Police say Rylaarsdam told them Dale appeared intoxicated when she arrived at his place in the San Diego area at 6 PM, but she proceeded with the session and spent several hours performing fetish acts on him ... including wrapping him in Saran Wrap "like a mummy" and gluing women's boots to his feet. Cops say she later called 911 and told officers it was her first time doing BDSM.

Law enforcement says there's no evidence Dale ever requested Rylaarsdam secure a bag over his head ... and she's now charged with murder and has pled not guilty.

The Rylaarsdams gave off the vibe of a happy family on Instagram ... but her other accounts linked to the couple's company, SinCal Entertainment, said otherwise -- where they bragged about running the top adult party service in California, with strippers and topless bartenders available for hire for all sorts of occasions.