OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Laughs Off Pregnancy Claim During Girls Night Out

If viral OnlyFans star Lily Phillips seriously has a bun in the oven ... she isn't letting it slow down her nightlife!

Here is the deal ... the UK adult starlet recently made the wild announcement that she was pregnant ... and according to the photo shared along with the news ... she is pretty far along.

Lily and her gal pals -- including fellow porn star Lena The Plug -- were snapped in Hollywood on Friday night, and that protruding bump from the other day seems to be gone ... and while she did not really address being preggers, her girls got a good laugh out of the question -- and said of course it's true!

To be clear ... she very well may be with child, we don't know ... but ... there is healthy speculation out there that Lily made the claim to tease -- or maybe even troll -- another OF starlet, Bonnie Blue, after rumors started swirling that Bonnie was preggers.

However, Bonnie later shut that down ... saying she let speculation run wild for a bit before slamming the idea of lying about being pregnant -- potentially throwing some shade at Lily!

The pair of OF starlets are seen by some as competitors, since their biggest claim to fame is how many men have boned them in a single day.

For the moment, Lily did the deed with 100 men ... while Bonnie claims she got busy with more than 1,000, which if legit ... would be a new record -- yes, it's a thing in the porn world.

Lily previously said she planned on completing the 1K men challenge herself ... but she declined to say how she planned to do so -- despite Bonnie claimed she already completed the feat herself.

As you might recall ... Lily also told us that customs officials last month in Vegas told her if she tried for THAT record in the US, she might be banned from the country.