Diddy's Ex Cassie Announces She's Pregnant With Third Child

Diddy's ex Cassie says she has another bun in the oven!

Cassie hopped on Instagram Tuesday to announce she's pregnant with her third child, posting a photo that shows off her baby bump with her two other kids -- Frankie and Sunny -- kissing her belly.

In the caption, Cassie wrote "#3" with a pregnancy emoji, indicating the number of children she now shares with hubby Alex Fine, who she married in 2019.

The happy news comes amid a turbulent 2 years in which Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against Diddy accusing him of human trafficking, rape and physical abuse.

The 2023 suit alleged Diddy made her have sex with male escorts after intimidating her and drugging her. One day after it was filed, Diddy settled with Cassie, but the terms of their deal were kept under wraps.

In addition, Cassie is playing a major role in the federal criminal case against Diddy ... she's listed as "Victim 1" in the original indictment, which accuses Diddy of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Of course, nobody will soon forget ... Cassie was the victim of the infamous 2016 surveillance video that captured Diddy in a towel brutally beating her near an elevator bank inside L.A.'s Intercontinental Hotel.