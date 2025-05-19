Cassie Ventura, Alex Fine Seen Out for First Time Since Diddy Trial Testimony

Cassie Ventura and husband Alex Fine were seen out Monday, for the first time since the singer testified in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial in NYC last week.

The married couple was seen exiting their residence in the city looking casual ... Cassie's going incognito in oversized dark sunglasses and a driver's cap pulled low over her hair, which is drawn back in a claw clip.

The very pregnant soon-to-be mama-of-three's wearing a romper with a blazer over it, which has denim jeans attached to it in a dash of extra styling, and she's got a couple bags in hand.

Alex, a fitness trainer and actor, is wearing a sweatshirt and shorts, and carrying a matcha latte.

As you know, Cassie testified for four days last week in a Manhattan courtroom, the prosecution's star witness in the trial of her former boyfriend of about a decade. Afterward, her attorney Doug Wigdor gave a statement on Cassie's behalf, in support of survivors of abuse, and she thanked her supporters and her family ... and is now focusing "on the conclusion of my pregnancy."

Play video content FOX 5 New York

Wigdor also spoke on Alex's behalf, who declared how proud he is of his wife, how she saved herself, and he dispelled any public speculation about his feelings on the trial and his wife's ordeals.