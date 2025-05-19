Cassie Injury Photos Entered as Exhibits in Diddy Trial

Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial is chugging along and Cassie took the stand last week for four days of intense testimony ... where she told the jury Diddy physically abused her during their relationship.

Photos of the injuries Cassie says she sustained at Diddy's hand have now been entered as exhibits in the case ... and we've collected some of the most compelling photos for you to see.

In one image, it looks like Cassie snapped a selfie of her swollen and busted lip ... and she's wearing a hoodie and hiding her eyes behind a big pair of sunglasses.

Another photo shows a deep gash over Cassie's left eyebrow ... there's a good amount of blood and open flesh ... and it appears there's some swelling and bruising too.

This same injury appears to be shown in a separate photo from later on ... because it appears to be healing, though there's still a decent wound on her left brow.

Cassie is seen in a fourth photo, she's turned her back to the camera and has her shirt off ... and there appears to be a dark bruise on her left butt cheek and some more bruising on her left shoulder blade.