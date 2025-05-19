Cassie Injury Photos Entered as Exhibits in Diddy Trial

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Trial See Cassie Injury Photos

diddy cassie fat lip
Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial is chugging along and Cassie took the stand last week for four days of intense testimony ... where she told the jury Diddy physically abused her during their relationship.

Photos of the injuries Cassie says she sustained at Diddy's hand have now been entered as exhibits in the case ... and we've collected some of the most compelling photos for you to see.

cassie fat lip

In one image, it looks like Cassie snapped a selfie of her swollen and busted lip ... and she's wearing a hoodie and hiding her eyes behind a big pair of sunglasses.

Cassie Cut On Eyebrow
Another photo shows a deep gash over Cassie's left eyebrow ... there's a good amount of blood and open flesh ... and it appears there's some swelling and bruising too.

cassie cut eye

This same injury appears to be shown in a separate photo from later on ... because it appears to be healing, though there's still a decent wound on her left brow.

cassie alleged body injuries

Cassie is seen in a fourth photo, she's turned her back to the camera and has her shirt off ... and there appears to be a dark bruise on her left butt cheek and some more bruising on her left shoulder blade.

In addition to Cassie testifying about Diddy abusing her, we've also heard testimony from Danity Kane singer Dawn Richard and Cassie's former friend Kerry Morgan, who both say they saw Diddy getting violent with Cassie.

