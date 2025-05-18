Diddy's Twin Daughters Take Break From Trial for High School Prom

Play video content BACKGRID

Diddy's twin daughters are taking a load off after attending his criminal trial ... because they got swept off their feet at their high school prom ... literally.

The rap mogul's twins, Jessie and D'Lila, were carried in and out of their prom by their dates Saturday night at Harbour House in downtown Los Angeles ... and their extravagant exit is all on video.

You see Jessie and D'Lila in glittering red dresses being carried down a flight of stairs ... and then the foursome climbs into the back of a black SUV to presumably carry on the party somewhere else.

Folks who were there say the twins arrived about an hour after the rest of their peers ... and photogs asked them why they were fashionably late to their prom.

Jessie and D'Lila's response ... the party doesn't start until they walk in, and they were just saving the best for last.

Diddy's family has been supporting him at his sex trafficking trial in New York and we saw the twins in the gallery during the first week of testimony ... but now they're back home in L.A. for prom and it will be interesting to see if they go back to Manhattan next week as the trial resumes.

Meanwhile, Diddy's missing out on some major life milestones for his kids as he goes back and forth between a Brooklyn jail and a Manhattan courthouse.