Diddy Files to Dismiss Dawn Richard's Lawsuit, Same Day She Testifies Against Him

Diddy wants Dawn Richard's civil suit against him thrown out ... calling the allegations she's made against him totally false -- on the same day she took the witness stand against him in his criminal trial.

The rap mogul's legal team filed the documents Friday ... pointing out a series of reasons why Dawn's lawsuit shouldn't go any further -- statute of limitations, improper group pleads, and on and on.

It's mostly lawyer speak ... though Diddy's attorneys do say early on in the docs that she's essentially trying to ride the wave of negative press around Diddy to a payout -- writing Dawn "seeks to transform narratives of alleged injuries against others into a headline-grabbing sex trafficking conspiracy as to her."

What's more interesting than the actual words in the document is the timing of the dismissal ... 'cause it was filed on the very same day Dawn took the stand in Diddy's federal sex trafficking trial -- causing a stir when she arrived at the federal courthouse in a smart checkered blazer and nose piercing.

As we told you ... Dawn told the court she saw Diddy violently attack Cassie -- specifically referring to an alleged 2009 incident where she says she watched Diddy attempt to hit Cassie with a skillet.

She also alleged that Diddy told her and a bandmate to keep quiet on what she says went down, alleging her locked the door during the conversation. She also says he bought them flowers to try and smooth things over with them.

Dawn's also supposed to take the stand again Monday as the trial heads into Week 2 ... though Diddy's ex Cassie has officially finished her testimony in the case -- and is now focusing on giving birth to her third child with Alex Fine.

Richard filed a lawsuit against Diddy back in September ... claiming he groped, terrorized, and belittled her while working on the show "Making the Band."

