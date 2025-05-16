Dawn Richard Testifies She Witnessed Diddy Beat Cassie

Dawn Richard says she saw Diddy assault Cassie ... and she says she witnessed more violence by him against her often.

The former Danity Kane member took the stand Friday in Diddy's criminal trial and prosecutors asked her if she observed a 2009 incident between Diddy and Cassie.

Dawn told the jury that was the time Diddy attacked Cassie in his Los Angeles home ... kicking her and trying to hit her over the head with a skillet full of eggs.

She testified Cassie dropped to the ground into the fetal position as Diddy kicked her in the head and the body before dragging her. Dawn said she heard glass breaking and some yelling and she felt scared for herself and for Cassie.

Dawn also testified Diddy later threatened her and a bandmate about discussing anything they'd seen go down with Cassie -- telling them it was in their "best interest" not to talk, and adding, "where he comes from, people go missing if they talk."

Dawn's testimony backs up some of what Cassie said when she was on the stand about suffering physical abuse at the hands of Diddy ... and it lines up with Dawn's allegations from a November 2024 lawsuit she filed against Diddy.

The judge has now sent Dawn and the jury home for the weekend and her testimony will resume Monday morning.