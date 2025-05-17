Diddy Party Pics From Night He Allegedly Overdosed at Playboy Mansion
Diddy Playboy Mansion Pics from Night of Alleged OD
One of Cassie's bombshells in Diddy's federal trial is her claim he suffered a 2012 drug overdose following a Playboy Mansion bash, and we've got hot shots from the fateful, celeb-packed event.
Cassie told the jury Thursday about the couple's on-and-off use of opiates over the course of their tumultuous years-long relationship, and she specifically referenced a wild night in February 2012.
She said, on that day, the couple had a freak-off, then went to a sex club in San Bernardino -- about 2 hours east of L.A. -- and later, Diddy went to the Playboy Mansion without Cassie.
While he was there, Diddy grabbed the mic and partied with the likes of Paris Hilton, Too $hort, Pam Anderson, Jenny McCarthy and more.
Looks like a great time was had, but Cassie testified later she helped take Diddy to a hospital after he took a very strong painkiller ... and she was told he had OD'd.
Check out our gallery of celebs in attendance that night.