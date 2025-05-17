Diddy Party Pics From Night He Allegedly Overdosed at Playboy Mansion

One of Cassie's bombshells in Diddy's federal trial is her claim he suffered a 2012 drug overdose following a Playboy Mansion bash, and we've got hot shots from the fateful, celeb-packed event.

Cassie told the jury Thursday about the couple's on-and-off use of opiates over the course of their tumultuous years-long relationship, and she specifically referenced a wild night in February 2012.

She said, on that day, the couple had a freak-off, then went to a sex club in San Bernardino -- about 2 hours east of L.A. -- and later, Diddy went to the Playboy Mansion without Cassie.

While he was there, Diddy grabbed the mic and partied with the likes of Paris Hilton, Too $hort, Pam Anderson, Jenny McCarthy and more.

Looks like a great time was had, but Cassie testified later she helped take Diddy to a hospital after he took a very strong painkiller ... and she was told he had OD'd.