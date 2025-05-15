Cassie Says Diddy Overdosed On Opiates

Diddy overdosed on painkillers after a string of activity that included a freak-off, a visit to a sex club and a party at the Playboy Mansion ... Cassie testified.

She told the jury Diddy was dependent on opiates for a time and that he overdosed in February 2012 after taking a very strong opiate.

Cassie testified that on the day Diddy OD'd, they had a freak-off and went to a sex club in San Bernardino ... and that Diddy went without her to a party at the Playboy Mansion.

She said later that evening she helped take Diddy to the hospital, where she was told he had overdosed.

During the same line of questioning from Diddy defense attorney Anna Estevao, Cassie also revealed she and Diddy used to call each other "Get High Partners" and that Diddy was explosive when she used drugs without him.