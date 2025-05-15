Cassie Told Diddy 'I'm Always Ready to Freak Off,' Text Shown in Court

Cassie expressed to Diddy that she was excited to participate in freak-offs ... at least based on a text message between the exes that was just read in court.

The singer is being cross-examined by Diddy's defense team, and jurors on Thursday were shown a slew of graphic and sexual text messages from their relationship.

In one message, Cassie tells Diddy ... "I'm always ready to freak off, it can be whenever." The text was a BlackBerry message to Diddy on August 5, 2009 ... about 2 years into their relationship.

The defense has said Diddy's alleged victims, including Cassie, were willing participants in the freak-offs and everything was consensual ... and that seems to be what they are trying to convey in the text messages being presented in court.

Cassie previously testified that her first freak-off was in the first year of their relationship when she was 22, and that it made her feel dirty and confused ... but it looks like she was telling Diddy something different, at least in this message.

Other texts read by the defense in court ... Cassie tells Diddy, "I feel like I want to f***" and he responds, "I'm so horny I can't concentrate" and Cassie replies, "I'll go to Duane Reade for candles and then set up the room."

Another text from Cassie to Diddy ... "Cant wait for you to d*** tease my p**** raw."

Diddy's defense attorney Anna Estevao also asked Cassie if Diddy taught her how to perform oral sex, and she said "He did." She was then asked to read another text, but Cassie asked for Estevao to read it because it was making her laugh -- the message was from 2007 ... it read, "I feel protected, you are sweet."