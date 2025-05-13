Cassie on Her Way to NYC Courthouse to Testify Against Diddy

Cassie’s making her way to court today, about to testify in Diddy’s trial -- the first time they’ll lay eyes on each other since 2018.

The pregnant singer -- who's clearly ready to pop with baby No. 3 -- departed from an NYC residence and kept her face stoic, but she definitely came to slay -- rocking a power camel-colored coat, a brown turtleneck, shades, and boots as she strutted out to the car waiting for her.

Play video content TMZ.com

Cassie was clearly all business and ready to take the witness stand today. Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, made that crystal clear when we caught up with him Monday outside the Manhattan federal courthouse where Diddy’s trial is going down.

Play video content TMZ.com

Meanwhile, Cassie’s husband, Alex Fine, was later spotted stepping out of a vehicle and heading into the courthouse Tuesday -- ready to have his wife’s back.

Cassie is one of four alleged victims set to testify against Diddy -- and she’s the only one of the suspects not using a pseudonym to stay anonymous during the proceedings.

She's the star witness for the prosecution -- she dated Diddy for over a decade, and her civil lawsuit, along with her cooperation with the feds, seems to have played a big part in landing him behind bars..

Cassie’s name came up multiple times during opening arguments and the first day of witness testimony Monday. Prosecutors even claimed Diddy made a male sex worker urinate in her mouth during a "Freak Off' she was allegedly forced to attend.