Diddy Seen Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie on Video from 2016 Hotel Incident

10:56 AM PT -- Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... there is no record cops can track down as it pertains to this 2016 incident at the InterContinental, so it doesn't appear to have been mentioned to cops in a police report, or otherwise reported to the authorities.

In terms of cops opening a case on this now, LAPD tells TMZ ... For cases before January 2020, it's a 3 year statute of limitations -- and after January 2020, it's 5 years. In other words, there's no chance cops will dive into this specific incident for potential criminal charges at this point, at least as far as the LAPD is concerned.

Diddy brutally beat up his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in L.A. 8 years ago -- something she detailed in her lawsuit ... and which we're now seeing for the first time on camera.

CNN just aired surveillance footage they obtained from the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel in Century City that depicts an incident from March 5, 2016 ... in which you can see Cassie roaming the hallways of the hotel in an attempt to get to the elevators.

A 2016 video shows Sean "Diddy" Combs assaulting then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an altercation that matches some allegations in now-settled lawsuit https://t.co/fYUQ2z2MYN — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024 @CNN

However, you eventually see Diddy running in nothing but a towel around his waist going after her ... and when he catches up to her, he strikes her and eventually kicks her as well.

Diddy then attempts to drag Cassie back to their room, but is unsuccessful. You then see Cassie try and make a call using the hotel phone ... and later, you see Diddy in the hallway again and he throws what appears to be a vase at someone off-camera, presumably Cassie.

Diddy then goes back to the room by himself ... and he's seen barking at her as he leaves.

What's even more damning about this is that this appears to line up with what Cassie laid out in her explosive lawsuit against Diddy in November -- where she wrote, "In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye."

The suit continued ... "After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her."

Finally, the lawsuit says ... "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape." Remember, this was just one of many alleged instances of abuse and illegal activity that she spelled out in her original complaint ... which was ultimately settled between both parties.

As you know ... Diddy vehemently denied all her allegations at the time, and in the aftermath -- he was sued by other women as well alleging other instances of sexual misconduct, all of which he's also denied. Since then, Diddy has become the focus of a federal investigation.

BTW, Diddy and Cassie were photographed at a public event just 2 days after this incident ... and they were both all smiles and looking very in love, with no sign of trauma on her.

In the wake of this video being released, Cassie's attorney had this to say ... "The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

We've reached out to InterContinental Hotels & Resorts -- the ownership group that was in charge of the InterContinental at the time -- to see if they were made aware of this in 2016 ... but haven't heard back.

TMZ has also reached out to Diddy's camp for comment ... so far, no word back.