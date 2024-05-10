Diddy Files to Dismiss Jane Doe's Lawsuit, Says It Didn’t Happen

Diddy is asking a judge to toss a Jane Doe's lawsuit which alleges sexual misconduct against him ... and he lays out a few different reasons.

According to the filing, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's attorneys want Jane Doe's suit -- in which she alleges she was violated by Diddy and others at the age of 17 back in 2003 -- dismissed with prejudice ... and they say the statute of limitations on the statute she’s suing under has lapsed.

In other words, Diddy's attorneys say this woman missed her window to sue -- but more importantly, they point out ... she didn’t include many pertinent details -- outside of her alleged assault -- which they feel makes her claims paper thin and not worthy of being heard. They also insist … her allegations simply never happened, period.

The lawyers also slam the fact she slapped a "trigger warning" on her original lawsuit -- something they claim was likely done to drum up attention to the salacious nature of her claims -- which Diddy's attorneys say is completely without merit.

They write, "The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed."

The attorneys add, "Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered."

Also remember ... this woman who sued Diddy as a Jane Doe actually invoked Cassie's name in her OG complaint -- and interestingly enough, she's repped by the same lawyers.

As we reported ... the Jane Doe claims she met Bad Boy Prez Harve Pierre in '03 out in Detroit -- only to be flown to NYC to Diddy's studio ... where she alleges she met Diddy, got plied with alcohol and drugs and got gang raped. She attached photos of the alleged meetup.

Now, Diddy is asking the court to dismiss her lawsuit -- this after he did something similar in a separate civil case ... where he also asked to dismiss some claims brought by another alleged victim who sued him. Mind you, he's doing this as a federal probe rolls on.