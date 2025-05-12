Diddy Made Escort Urinate in Cassie's Mouth, Prosecutors Claim in Court

Diddy made a sex worker urinate in Cassie's mouth during a "freak off" ... at least according to federal prosecutors, who came out swinging in court.

Opening statements are underway in Diddy's sex trafficking trial in New York City and the feds are laying out their case against the Bad Boy Records founder ... making some graphic allegations.

Assistant United States Attorney Emily Johnson is running point for the prosecution right now, and she told the jury Diddy forced Cassie to have sex with male escorts while he watched and recorded.

The feds say Diddy called the parties with male escorts "Freak Offs," "Wild King Nights" or "Hotel Nights" ... and they say his staff organized transportation and lodging and set up the rooms with lubricant and lighting, paying the sex workers with cash and providing drugs.

Prosecutors claim at one "freak off," Diddy made an escort pee in Cassie's mouth. They say Diddy was directing every step of the sex parties, and he expected the women to appear like they were enjoying themselves.

The feds say this all started when Cassie was 19 years old with a hit single ... and they claim Diddy often got violent with her.

Prosecutors say Diddy flew into a rage when he found out she was seeing another man ... brutally beating her, kicking her in the back and flinging her around like a rag doll ... and blackmailing her by threatening to release a video of her having sex with male escorts.

The feds also referenced the infamous Cassie beating video and claimed in another instance, Diddy stomped on Cassie's face in an SUV and then made her hole up in a hotel for a week to hide her injuries. They say he beat her when he thought she took too long in the bathroom, and say she knew she had no choice when Diddy wanted to have a "freak off."

Prosecutors also brought up another alleged victim ... a single mother who started spending time with Diddy in 2020. They say she started falling in love with him before being exposed to the parties.

The feds say the woman, who is being referred to as Jane Doe, thought her first "freak off" was a one-time thing ... but it wasn't. They say she wanted the escorts to use condoms, but Diddy wouldn't allow it, and she took drugs to make it through the parties. The feds say she vomited during one, but Diddy forced her to keep going.

The prosecution says Diddy also beat the woman and blackmailed her with sex tapes, as they allege he did with Cassie.

Prosecutors say a former Diddy employee -- his ex-personal assistant Mia -- will testify about how Diddy forced himself on to her, put his hand up her dress and penetrated her.

The feds say Cassie will testify too ... as will some of the escorts, including one who allegedly saw Diddy assault Cassie and drag her by her face during a "freak off."

Diddy is charged with 5 federal counts -- 2 charges of sex trafficking, 2 charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He's pled not guilty and his defense says the "freak offs" were consensual.