Diddy's Defense Team Tells Judge That He and Cassie Were Mutually Violent

Diddy Trial Defense Lawyer Says Mogul Traded Blows With Cassie ... Both Are Abusive!!!

Published
Diddy's defense team is leaning in hard that the music mogul was abusive toward his ex, Cassie ... but they're also saying Cassie was no angel either ... because she allegedly got violent with him, too.

Day 4 of the Diddy trial saw prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and Diddy attorney Marc Agnifilo having a very interesting exchange with Judge Arun Subramanian in an NYC federal courtroom.

It kicked off with Johnson telling the judge that Victim 1 -- who is believed to be Cassie -- will not be cross-examined about certain medical issues.

The judge then said if prosecutors open the door on the rest of the issues, the defense can walk through it and cross-examine the witnesses.

That's when Agnifilo said the defense "is going to take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship," noting, "hitting, on both sides: DV (domestic violence)."

He added, "We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?"

Judge Subramanian wanted to clarify Agnifilo's remarks, asking whether "you're arguing that they are just violent?" Agnifilo responded, "Right. We're saying it's relevant."

Johnson said she would submit a letter to the court on this topic, going on to say she planned to offer two cellphone videos and the corrected CNN footage of the infamous 2016 beating Diddy gave to Cassie at the Intercontinental Hotel in L.A.

