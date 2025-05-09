Diddy's Defense Team Tells Judge That He and Cassie Were Mutually Violent

Diddy's defense team is leaning in hard that the music mogul was abusive toward his ex, Cassie ... but they're also saying Cassie was no angel either ... because she allegedly got violent with him, too.

Day 4 of the Diddy trial saw prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson and Diddy attorney Marc Agnifilo having a very interesting exchange with Judge Arun Subramanian in an NYC federal courtroom.

It kicked off with Johnson telling the judge that Victim 1 -- who is believed to be Cassie -- will not be cross-examined about certain medical issues.

The judge then said if prosecutors open the door on the rest of the issues, the defense can walk through it and cross-examine the witnesses.

That's when Agnifilo said the defense "is going to take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship," noting, "hitting, on both sides: DV (domestic violence)."

He added, "We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?"

Judge Subramanian wanted to clarify Agnifilo's remarks, asking whether "you're arguing that they are just violent?" Agnifilo responded, "Right. We're saying it's relevant."

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/qgD40mRPtQ pic.twitter.com/1u7qJgn3mC — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) May 17, 2024 @cnnbrk