How to Watch 'TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial'

Diddy's federal trial officially got underway earlier this week ... and, we'll be rounding up all the action from court each week on our new show "TMZ Presents: United States V. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial" on Tubi.

Our own Harvey Levin and a panel of famous guests will dive into exclusive details about the trial of the year ... breaking down all the dish from inside the courtroom that ain't even out yet.

As we've told you, the trial isn't televised -- but, this is the next best thing as our crew keeps you updated on every development and delivers exclusive info on what is going on behind the scenes.

The panel will rotate week to week ... and, the first episode -- releasing Friday, May 9 -- will feature famed attorney and cohost of our "2 Angry Men" podcast Mark Geragos, legal commentator Nancy Grace, reality star and lawyer Eboni K. Williams, and NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield.

