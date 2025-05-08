Gloria Estefan Says Diddy Was a Kind Neighbor, No 'Freak Offs' In Her House

Play video content TMZ.com

Gloria Estefan says Diddy was nice to have as a neighbor ... but that doesn't mean they had any "Freak Off" parties together.

We got Gloria leaving iHeartRadio in New York City on Thursday and our photog asked her about a lawsuit she was named in last month ... where a man claimed he was sexually assaulted, raped and humiliated at a "freak off" party in Miami attended by Jay-Z, Beyoncé, LeBron James, Diddy, and Gloria.

Gloria says the guy behind the lawsuit is "not well in the head" ... and she's doubling down on her vehement denial of some serious allegations against her.

As we first reported ... the lawsuit claims a man was drugged and taken to a "freak off" party on Star Island in Miami, where he was shuttled through a secret tunnel between Gloria's house and Diddy's.

Gloria says it's all fiction, though ... telling us she never had any parties at her house and that Diddy was always a kind neighbor, spending a lot of time at his home with his mother -- who Gloria holds in high regard.

