Diddy, Prosecutors Add 16 Potential Jurors, Mostly Men, for Federal Trial

Diddy's defense team and federal prosecutors are adding 16 more potential jurors to the pool ... and one of them has strong feelings about the Cassie beating video.

After 2 days of jury selection, there are now a total of 35 people in the jury pool. Today's selections break down like this: 5 white men, 4 Black men, 3 Black women, 2 white women, 1 Latino man and 1 woman whose ethnicity isn't clear.

Perhaps the most interesting selection among that group was a man who told the judge he had seen the hotel surveillance video of Diddy attacking Cassie. He said Diddy looked "angry and hostile and entitled" during the brutal scene.

That information was not enough for the judge to excuse him. Obviously, prosecutors would not, and didn't, take issue with a juror who has those feelings -- but the defense did not object either.

Of course, it's not a slam dunk that guy ends up on the 12-person jury. Once they've picked enough people for the pool of potential jurors ... prosecutors and the defense will whittle it down to 18, including the 6 alternates. Prosecutors get 6 preemptory challenges, and the defense gets 10 challenges, which they use to remove potential jurors without showing cause.

Worth noting -- the jury will NOT be sequestered for the trial.