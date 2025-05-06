Diddy's Kids Will Attend Court to Support Dad After Jury Selection in NYC

The absence of Diddy's kids during jury selection this week ain't a sign of trouble -- they're still riding hard for their dad, TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ they’re just waiting for jury selection to wrap, and you better believe they’ll be there once things kick off, showing up for their dad like they always have in court.

To confirm, we're told there’s zero bad blood between Diddy and his kids -- in fact, it’s all love. Right now, his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila have been busy juggling prom and school, but again, the whole crew still plans to pull up to court to support their dad.

Bottom line -- Diddy’s kids are standing by him, still holding out hope their dad’s gonna be okay ... even with the serious charges hanging over him.

Play video content

Diddy's facing two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering -- but he’s pled not guilty across the board.

Play video content TMZ.com