Diddy Former Employee's Lawsuit Against Cuba Gooding Jr., Justin Combs Dismissed

Diddy's former employee Rodney Jones will have to refile his lawsuit against Cuba Gooding Jr. and Justin Combs if he wants to pursue legal action ... because the case has been dismissed due to failure to serve them papers.

The case was dismissed Tuesday morning ... with the court pointing to Jones' attorney Tyrone Blackburn's inability to effectively serve the two stars as the main reasons for the dismissal without prejudice.

According to the docs, Blackburn waited until the service deadline was imminent before making any meaningful efforts to serve them ... and failed to show any good reason for failing to get it done. Jones' lawsuit was filed back in February 2024.

Apparently, Blackburn sent a process server to Justin's residence to serve him documents ... but couldn't because of a massive gate and fence around the property.

Blackburn told the process server to leave the documents with a security guard ... which he didn't do. The process server tried the next day, but again didn't leave the documents with a guard -- arguing with Blackburn that "[s]ervice to the security guard or front desk personnel will not be accepted by your court."

While Tyrone made it clear he would handle the court arguments and the server simply needed to do his job, the order says the documents were never left at Combs' residence or with the security guard.

As for Gooding ... the court says Blackburn provided no documentation that he tried to serve Gooding in New York or Florida.

If you don't remember ... Jones sued Diddy, Gooding Jr. and Justin Combs -- claiming Diddy would touch his genitals and anus. He claimed Diddy instructed Justin to find underage girls to attend the parties he threw.

He also accused Gooding of "touching, groping, and fondling Mr. Jones's legs, his upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and his shoulders."

Diddy, Justin and Cuba have flatly denied all of Rodney's claims ... with Shawn Holley -- one of Diddy's lawyers at the time the lawsuit was filed -- telling us they have "overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies" which they'd offered to Blackburn, though he never picked up the phone.