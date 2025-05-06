Diddy Can Buy His Way Out of Federal Case, Potential Juror Claims on Questionnaire

Diddy's successfully excluded a prospective juror who took a cynical look at the legal system ... keeping a woman off the jury who thought the rap mogul might be able to purchase his freedom.

The exchange went down in court Tuesday ... with a judge asking Juror 48 if they answered "yes" to any questions posed on the questionnaire -- and, she admitted there was one where she gave the affirmative, because of an alleged attempted rape.

While she didn't say she couldn't be fair, apparently she wrote on the questionnaire that the rap mogul has money and could potentially buy his way out of trouble.

When asked what she meant by her answer, Juror 48 replied, "Just what I wrote" ... so no room for interpretation in this case -- and, the candidate was sent packing.

Jury selection in Diddy's federal trial began yesterday ... with one prospective juror admitting they knew about all of Diddy's alleged sex and partying from "The Joe Rogan Experience."

Another prospect admitted they had to hire a lawyer after they got caught shoplifting at Universal Studios while a third was excluded for working for Simon & Schuster -- the publisher of the Al B. Sure! memoir "Do You Believe Me Now?"

Among other developments at this early stage of the trial ... prosecutors say they're having trouble getting "Victim 3" to testify -- and the prosecution is pissed about famed attorney Mark Geragos, cohost of our "2 Angry Men" podcast and Diddy attorney Teny Geragos' father, consulting with the defense team in court despite not being on Diddy's extensive legal team.

Diddy was initially charged with three counts -- one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; one count of transportation to engage in prostitution; and one count of racketeering conspiracy. In April 2025, he was hit with two more charges -- another sex trafficking count, and another transportation to engage in prostitution charge, bringing the total number to five. Diddy has pled not guilty to all charges ... and, it's clear at least one person thinks his massive bank account may help beat them all.