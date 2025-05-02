Answers to All Your Questions About the Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is just a few days away from standing trial in federal court, and we've got the answers to all the basic questions you may have. Read below to catch up on everything you need to know.

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested on September 16, 2024, in the lobby of the Park Hyatt New York hotel in Manhattan. The shocking arrest was caught on surveillance footage, obtained by TMZ.

What is Diddy on trial for?

Diddy is being tried on three charges -- one count of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; one count of transportation to engage in prostitution; and one count of racketeering conspiracy. In April 2025, he was hit with two more charges -- another sex trafficking count, and another transportation to engage in prostitution charge, bringing the total number to five.

When does Diddy's trial begin?

Jury selection is scheduled for Monday, May 5, at 8 AM ET sharp. Opening arguments are set to begin the following week.

Where will the trial take place, and how can I watch it?

The trial is set to go down in a courtroom in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in Manhattan, and it will be open to the public.

While many people are interested in the proceedings, the trial will not be televised because it is a federal case ... but we've got you covered -- stay glued to our TMZ social media accounts and our website for all the updates in the case.

Who are Diddy's lawyers?

Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos -- daughter of lawyer Mark Geragos, who cohosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast -- are leading the defense team, which also includes Young Thug's criminal defense lawyer Brian Steel. Also on the team are Alexander Shapiro, Anna Estevao, and Xavier R. Donaldson, an 11th-hour hire by Diddy.

Who represents the prosecution?

An all-female team will represent the federal government, including Maurene Comey -- daughter of former FBI director James Comey -- Emily Anne Johnson, Madison Reddick Smyser, Mary Christine Slavik, Meredith Foster, and Mitzi Steiner. Comey is set to lead the prosecution.

Has Diddy been arrested before last year?

Yes, Diddy's dealt with his fair share of legal issues over the years ... including standing trial on gun charges after an infamous shooting in a nightclub where he was hanging out with then-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez and protege Shyne, in 1999.

Diddy was charged with gun possession and bribing a witness, and Johnnie Cochran -- best known for defending O.J. Simpson during his double murder trial -- represented him. The jury acquitted him.

Who are Diddy's alleged victims in the current case?

Four people accusing Diddy of various crimes are scheduled to testify during the trial. His ex-partner Cassie is the only one of the four who isn't testifying anonymously. Two of the alleged victims will testify using pseudonyms, while the other will simply be called "Victim 2."

What happens if Diddy is convicted?

If convicted of racketeering, Diddy could be sentenced to life in prison, while the other charges carry smaller -- but, still sizeable -- potential prison sentences.

Is Diddy currently facing civil lawsuits?