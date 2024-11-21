Attorney Tony Buzbee Repping Diddy Victims Sued for Assault

The lawyer representing more than 120 alleged victims of Diddy has now himself been sued for assault ... TMZ has learned.

A woman, suing as Jane Doe, claims to have been a former client of Tony Buzbee. She has filed a lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, in which she alleges the attorney assaulted her while repping her in a divorce case.

The documents do not lay out specifics of the alleged assault, but a source connected to the woman tells TMZ ... she is alleging she was in a public place when Buzbee saw her, flew into a "fit of rage" and allegedly pushed a champagne flute into her face, chipping her tooth. She says she has both medical and dental records to prove her injuries.

She also alleges he committed malpractice, claiming he messed up her divorce case, costing her millions of dollars.

We're told the alleged assault occurred several years ago.

The woman's lawyer, Jeremy Bohrer, tells TMZ, "Tony Buzbee is a hypocrite. There is nothing worse than when a black hat masquerades as a white hat."

Buzbee tells TMZ, "That's crazy fiction. Like really crazy. Like ridiculously crazy. I would ask if the lawyer bringing this silly case is friends with a lawyer from the firm that brought the other [extortion] case. All this will be exposed soon."