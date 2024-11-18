Lawyer for Diddy Accusers Fires Back at Extortion Claims

Tony Buzbee, the Texas attorney repping more than 120 of Diddy's alleged victims, is firing back at a lawsuit accusing him of extortion ... he says he won't be intimidated or have his clients silenced.

Here's the deal ... Buzbee is being sued by a prominent individual identified only as "John Doe," who claims Buzbee is shamelessly trying to shake him down by threatening to file a lawsuit packed with false allegations related to alleged sexual assaults at Diddy parties.

Buzbee and his law firm aren't backing down, though, and he tells TMZ ... "We won't allow the powerful and their high-dollar lawyers to intimidate or silence sexual assault survivors."

What's more, Buzbee says the lawsuit filed against his law firm is not only without merit, but also laughable ... and he goes even further, saying the suit is an abuse of the legal system.

Buzbee tells us he sent a standard demand letter to a New York lawyer known to represent the individual in question, seeking a confidential settlement on behalf of 2 clients instead of a lawsuit. He says no dollar figures were included in the demand letters, and no threats were made ... contrary to the allegations in the suit against him.

In his response, Buzbee gets pretty testy ... saying, "I am a U.S. Marine. I won't be silenced or intimidated. Neither will my clients."

Sounds like this dispute is going to get even uglier ... Buzbee is now threatening to disclose the demand letters in an upcoming lawsuit.

So far, Diddy is the only celebrity named in a Buzbee lawsuit ... but he's making it sound like that's possibly about to change.