Lawyer Suing Diddy Warns Other Celebs at 'Freak-Offs' to Pay Up or Face Lawsuits

The attorney who is representing more than 120 alleged victims against Diddy says he's setting his sights on other high-profile people who attended "Freak-Offs" -- even if they did nothing illegal.

Attorney Tony Buzbee appears in our new Tubi documentary, "TMZ Presents The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak-Offs" ... and he is going full bore. Buzbee says if there were people at the freak-offs who watched people who were sexually abused after being drugged and they did nothing to stop it, they're just as guilty as the perpetrators.

That said, Buzbee tells us there are other celebrities, politicians and businesspeople in his crosshairs.

Buzbee says he has already sent demand letters to some of them ... essentially saying pay up or face a very public, reputationally damaging lawsuit.

Ray J also says in the documentary, he's been approached by celebrities who have told him they are trying to settle with alleged victims ... cutting them off at the pass with financial settlements.