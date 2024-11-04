Diddy's Loyal Children Wish Him A Happy Birthday With Joint IG Message

Diddy's kids are still proving they're in his corner -- they banded together to wish him a happy birthday as he sits behind bars.

Play video content

In an IG post, the disgraced mogul's 7 kiddos joined forces to sing happy birthday to Diddy as he turned 55 on Monday -- and they even let baby Love steal the spotlight for her own rendition of the song before Diddy gushed on the other end of the line how he couldn't wait to see them all.

At first glance, it looks like a sweet family moment, with the kids going all out in his honor -- complete with Love almost face-planting into the birthday cake they lit for their dad.

If their love and support for him wasn't evident, they also captioned the joint birthday clip, "Happy Birthday Pops, we love you! 🎂❤️."

As we know, Diddy's in a whole heap of legal trouble right now -- and let's be real, even though you can hear him reassuring his kids that he'll be home soon, that doesn't seem too likely at the moment.

Diddy was arrested back in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.