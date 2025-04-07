Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Leaves Hospital After '4 Days to Live' Prediction

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre has been released from a hospital almost a week after claiming she only had four days to live after her car was struck in a what she described as a brutal crash with a school bus.

Guess Giuffre’s prediction was off -- 'cause six days after the accident, she was escorted out of view of waiting media on Monday from Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital in Perth, according to the West Australian.

Virginia's current condition isn't clear yet ... but to be given the green light to go home surely means she's on the mend.

Things certainly looked pretty serious when she shared a pic from her hospital bed last week, looking battered and bruised, with a pretty alarming caption about her health.

Since her post, though, cops have called her crash with a school bus in Neergabby -- a small town about 12 miles north of Perth -- a "minor collision," with no injuries reported.

Giuffre’s rep put out a statement saying she went to the hospital on her own after her "condition worsened" following the accident. But some parents of the kids on the bus have since called her a liar ... saying she exaggerated the seriousness of the crash and her injuries.

Play video content TMZ Studios