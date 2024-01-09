Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Claims She Was Sex Trafficked To Les Wexner

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claims she was sex trafficked to billionaire Les Wexner on multiple occasions ... according to newly unsealed court documents.

The explosive claim is from Giuffre's deposition from a 2015 lawsuit that involved allegations against Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell ... in the deposition transcript, obtained by TMZ, Giuffre claims she had sex with Wexner several times and estimates it possibly happened more than 5 times.

Wexner is the former CEO of Victoria's Secret and in 1987 he hired Epstein to work as his financial manager, with Wexner granting JE power of attorney over his massive fortune.

Also in the deposition, Giuffre says she wore different types of lingerie for Wexner, adding it was Maxwell who set it up and it wasn't Wexner's request.

Asked specifically if it was Victoria's Secret, Giuffre said she didn't recall the exact brand.

Giuffre also claims she met Bill Clinton twice and Al Gore once via Epstein ... but doesn't say she had sex with them.

Wexner has not been charged with any crimes relating to Epstein and Maxwell. After Epstein's 2019 arrest, Wexner claimed he severed ties with JE in 2007 and denied knowledge of Epstein's crimes.