Aaron Rodgers Says He Never Called Jimmy Kimmel A Pedophile

Aaron Rodgers is adamant he never insinuated Jimmy Kimmel was a pedophile ... saying straight up on Tuesday, "I don't think he's a P word."

Rodgers joined Pat McAfee on the "Pat McAfee Show" for the first time since he appeared to suggest that Kimmel might have ties to notorious sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein last week ... and for several minutes, he attempted to explain what he really meant by his comments.

He told Pat that he and Kimmel have been in a bit of a tiff since the COVID pandemic ... because the comedian has accused him of being wrong about things when he says he's actually been right on them.

Rodgers says one of those issues had to do with an Epstein list. The New York Jets star said he thinks one exists -- though he claims Kimmel called him "an overly concussed wacko" for having that belief.

Rodgers says that's why he remarked "a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that" a list "doesn't come out."

"I was referring to the fact that if there's a list," Rodgers said, "and there are names on it, that it'd be the second time a soft-brained, junior college wacko ... whatever other things have been said by him and other people in the media -- would be right twice."

Rodgers then explained ... "I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be ... I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with zero evidence."

Rodgers then said he believed the media -- including Kimmel -- is trying its best to cancel him due to his polarizing beliefs ... saying he thinks Kimmel's joke writers are doing the talk-show host's bidding for him in that regard.

"I think it's impressive that a man who went to Arizona State and has joke writers can read off a prompter," he said.

Rogers added, "I wish him the best. I don't give a s*** what he says about me. I'm not accusing him of being on the list."

It should be noted Rodgers never apologized for anything ... something Kimmel demanded the signal-caller do during a nearly eight-minute diatribe on Tuesday's episode "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

Kimmel went off during the rant, calling Rodgers all kinds of names while proclaiming he's never had any kind of association with Epstein whatsoever.