Pat McAfee Addresses Aaron Rodgers, Jimmy Kimmel Feud, Hoping For Peace

Pat McAfee is apologizing for his involvement in the growing feud between Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy Kimmel ... saying he understands where both sides are coming from, but is hoping they can make amends and get past it.

As we previously reported, the late-night host unloaded on social media following the New York Jets quarterback's appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday ... threatening legal action after Rodgers suggested Kimmel could be named as one of Jeffrey Epstein's associates.

The former NFL punter-turned-TV host addressed the crap-storm that ensued on Wednesday's show ... saying that's not something he wants to be involved in, and while the allegations are certainly serious, he doesn't feel the four-time MVP really meant it.

McAfee explained his program's format allows open discussion ... which can lead to solid headlines, but also lawsuits -- just like what happened when Brett Favre sued him after comments he made about his current welfare funds case.

PM said he believes Rodgers' comment was "certainly, probably" just a "s***-talk joke" ... but can see why Kimmel reacted the way he did.

McAfee pointed out he knew it was time to switch the subject as soon as it came out of Rodgers' mouth ... especially because he doesn't want to give their feud a platform, as he prefers to keep things light-hearted on his show.