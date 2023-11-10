Aaron Rodgers Says He Didn't Drop a Bong On Sidelines, It was Tequila

Play video content 98.7FM ESPN New York

No, Aaron Rodgers wasn't carrying a bong around with him at the Jets' game despite some heavy online speculation ... recently speaking out to clear the hazy air.

The Jets quarterback set the internet alight when he was filmed on the sidelines accidentally dropping a box, and causing what many thought appeared to be a large glass bong to fall out. Of course, this gave way to heavy speculation online, as Aaron's never been one to shy away from mind-altering substances.

However, during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Thursday, Aaron said the glass object was actually just an uber-fancy bottle of tequila he had been gifted.

"Shout out to bongs everywhere ... but that was not one of them," he amused in an apparent swipe at those online hoping the potential smoking pipe would propel him into a fresh controversy.

On the subject of online chatter, he also ridiculed the bong conspiracy as "weak" ... joking that if he was on the other end, he'd have guessed dolphin semen was in the beaker.