Chiefs' Xavier Worthy Gets Tattoo To Commemorate First-Round Pick

Xavier Worthy just made sure he'll never forget NFL Draft night 2024 ... getting a tattoo to immortalize the moment the Chiefs took him with their first-round pick.

The former Texas Longhorns wideout hit up a parlor over the weekend to get the ink done -- just days after Kansas City made him Patrick Mahomes' newest target.

In a video posted to his TikTok page, you can see Worthy had a Chiefs logo put down on his forearm ... as well as the letters and numbers "R:1 P:28" -- a nod to the 28th overall selection K.C. used to get him.

Worthy -- who ran a 4.21 40-yard dash at the NFL's scouting combine last month -- was clearly thrilled with how the artwork turned out ... sharing it with all of Chiefs Kingdom on his social media page.

Worthy, of course, is no stranger to going under the needle -- he's got plenty of tats all over his body ... including one of the NFL's shield just above his newest piece.