Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce's Chiefs After Draft, Approves Pick!

The Kansas City Chiefs can breathe a big sigh of relief after night one of the NFL Draft ... 'cause their decision to select Texas receiver Xavier Worthy in the first round got Taylor Swift's stamp of approval!!

The back-to-back Super Bowl champs picked the speedy wideout 28th overall on Thursday ... adding yet another weapon to their already-stacked offense.

The "Fortnight" singer was apparently keeping a close eye on her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team's moves on draft night ... 'cause when the Chiefs shared a video of Worthy celebrating hearing his name called, Swift hit the "like" button on the Instagram post.

Several fans caught screengrabs of the notable social media activity ... but it appears Swift ended up removing her co-sign some time after.

Perhaps she didn't wanna put too much pressure on the rookie ... or maybe she realized Worthy could potentially take targets away from her man.