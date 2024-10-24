Pete Rose Visitation Plans Announced, 14-Hour Ceremony At Reds' Stadium

MLB great Pete Rose will be laid to rest in November ... with his family hosting a 14-hour visitation for fans at the Cincinnati Reds' Great American Ball Park.

The team revealed the plans on Thursday ... stating it will be an all-day event -- from 7 AM to 9 PM, symbolizing Charlie Hustle's jersey number.

It will be free and open to the public ... with the Reds saying they would like fans to "come together, honor his incredible legacy, and say their goodbye."

Rose's family will then hold a private funeral for Rose after the visitation.

The Reds also stated the Hit King will receive a tribute at a game on May 14, 2025, which will be "Pete Rose Day."

His family thanked Rose's supporters following his death ... saying, "We are deeply moved by the overwhelming love and support from the people of Cincinnati, the entire baseball community and fans across the world as we mourn the loss of our beloved dad, grandpa, and brother, Pete Rose."

As we previously reported, Rose died at his Las Vegas home on September 30.

Rose -- a 17-time All-Star -- played for the Reds, Phillies and Expos during his 24-year MLB career and won three World Series ... and was named the Fall Classic MVP in 1975.