Pete Rose 911 Call Reveals Condo Workers Attempted Welfare Check

Employees from the luxury building where Pete Rose lived attempted to do a welfare check on the MLB legend just hours before he was found dead by his son, but received no response from the hit king ... a 911 call obtained by TMZ Sports reveals.

The emergency call to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department was initiated by workers at the Panorama Towers in Sin City at 2:54 PM. They told dispatch they attempted to check on Rose about two hours earlier, but despite banging on his door, received no answer.

The staff told the operator they could hear a television playing loudly inside Rose's unit.

When no one answered, Pete's son Tyler was contacted ... and he made a beeline for his dad's place.

During the call, building workers revealed Tyler had gone upstairs to his father's unit ... and the word was that Pete was dead.

Of course, we broke the story ... 83-year-old "Charlie Hustle" was found deceased on September 30 just before 3 PM.

Medical officials told us Rose died from complications of heart disease.

On Sunday, the day before his death, Rose traveled to an autograph singing in Nashville ... where he was able to spend time with his Big Red Machine teammates.

In fact, Tony Perez, Pete's longtime friend and teammate in Cinci, told us his buddy wasn't feeling good at the event.

After the meet-and-greet, Rose hopped aboard a plane and flew back to Nevada.

According to police docs, Rose's assistant attempted to reach him Monday morning, and when she couldn't, presumably called the apartment complex in an effort to make sure her boss was okay.

That's when the workers went to check on Rose ... unfortunately to no avail.