Pete Rose Wasn't Himself, Didn't Look Good Day Before Death, HOF Teammate Says

Play video content TMZSports.com

One of Pete Rose's closest friends and former teammates could tell the Hit King wasn't his usual playful and talkative self the day before he passed ... with Tony Perez explaining members of the Big Red Machine Cincinnati Reds didn't fully enjoy their last experience together.

The Hall of Famer joined Babcock on the "TMZ Sports" TV show (airs on FS1) to discuss his final meet-up with Rose ... a signing session at the Music City Autograph Show with Fiterman Sports Group featuring Rose, Perez, Dave Concepcion, George Foster and Ken Griffey Sr.

The former first baseman admitted it "wasn't a good time" because Rose was "not himself" ... and the guys didn't take part in their usual banter during the show, a far cry from how things were when they were last together about six months ago.

Perez -- a seven-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion who played for the Reds from 1964-76 and 1984-86 -- knew Rose was battling health and heart troubles ... but understood Charlie Hustle wasn't the type to seek medical attention.

Perez -- who was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000 -- hopes to see Rose inducted in Cooperstown because he's well-deserving of the honor ... as someone who went to work every day and did whatever he could to help his team win.

Rose, however, told those around him he didn't want to be inducted posthumously ... but knew the decision would be out of his hands.

Perez said he will always remember Rose as a great person and teammate.