Pete Rose Roasts Shohei Ohtani At Autograph Signing

Pete Rose trolled Shohei Ohtani over the weekend, poking fun at the Dodgers superstar at an autograph signing ... all over the Ippei Mizhuara betting scandal.

"SORRY I BET ON BASEBALL" and "OHTANI IS SORRY ALSO" are two of the phrases the hit king signed at the Fiterman Sports Group signing in St. Paul, Minnesota ... attended by a large group of collectors.

83-year-old Rose also signed ... "I WISH I HAD AN INTERPRETER"

Of course, Pete was permanently banned by MLB in 1989 after an investigation concluded he bet on baseball while manager of the Reds. Rose denied the claim for more than a decade, before finally admitting in 2004 that he had placed wagers.

The all-time hit leader doesn't believe Ohtani is innocent -- federal investigators have said he's a victim -- but Rose doesn't buy it.

Major League Baseball has pressed pause on their investigation, opting to wait until Mizuhara's criminal case is closed, to determine if they'll investigate Ohtani, or anyone else involved, any further.