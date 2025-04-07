H.S. Track Meet Murder Suspect Karmelo Anthony Gets Thousands Of Donations

Thousands of dollars have been raised for Karmelo Anthony -- the 17-year-old accused of stabbing and killing a fellow teenager at a track meet last week -- as his family continues to defend him.

A GiveSendGo set up by the boy's close relatives has garnered, as of Monday morning, $155,848 ... after Karmelo's father, Andrew, stated last week Karmelo was "not the aggressor" in the April 2 tragedy that resulted in the death of Austin Metcalf.

The Anthonys stated in the fundraiser their goal was to get $200,000 to help defend Karmelo ... as they believe the "the narrative being spread" about the boy "is false, unjust, and harmful."

"As a family of faith," they wrote, "we are deeply grateful for all of your support during this trying period. Your prayers and assistance mean more to us now more than ever."

Anthony -- a student at Frisco Centennial High School -- is currently facing one charge of first-degree felony murder ... after he allegedly stabbed Metcalf -- a Frisco Memorial High School athlete -- while the two were in a tiff over a seat at the University Interscholastic League's (UIL) District 11-5A championship in Frisco, Texas.

Metcalf's twin brother alleged Karmelo got "aggressive and" talked "reckless" before grabbing a knife. Andrew, however, told the New York Post his son "was not the one who started it."

"Everyone has already made their assumptions about my son," Andrew said, "but he’s not what they’re making him out to be."

"He works two jobs. He’s an A student, has a 3.7 GPA."

Anthony currently remains behind bars ... though his attorney, Deric Walpole, told KXAS-TV he is requesting a hearing to lower the $1 million bond.