Teen Charged With Murder After Allegedly Stabbing Student To Death At H.S. Track Meet

A 17-year-old has been charged with one count of murder ... after he allegedly stabbed another 17-year-old during an altercation at a high school track meet in Texas on Wednesday.

Frisco Police said the incident took place at around 10 AM at the Frisco Independent School District's Kuykendall Stadium ... where several students were competing in the University Interscholastic League's (UIL) District 11-5A championship.

According to cops, Frisco Centennial High School's Karmelo Anthony killed Frisco Memorial High School's Austin Metcalf following a dispute at the event.

Details surrounding the alleged argument were not made immediately available ... though authorities did state lifesaving measures were provided to Metcalf following the stabbing.

Anthony is now being held on the first-degree felony charge without bond.

"The Frisco Police Department grieves with all those affected by this devastating loss and extends its deepest condolences to the victim's family, students, and staff who are experiencing unimaginable pain," the Frisco PD said in a statement. "The department is collaborating with the Frisco Independent School District and will continue to provide any support they need during this incredibly difficult time."

Metcalf described himself as a 6-foot, 220-pound football player with a 3.97 GPA on his X page. His last post on the social media app stated, "Faith that god got me ❤️ and my work will pay off."

Anthony, meanwhile, described himself as a 5-foot-10, 175-pound footballer with a 3.7 GPA.